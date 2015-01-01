Workbooks is a UK-based CRM company, founded in 2007, with an emphasis on providing online, cloud-based CRM software for businesses. Their main competitor is Salesforce (SFDC), whose offering they aim to top by delivering data consolidation and integration, as well as a lower cost outlay.

Key Features

Web-based CRM system

Single platform for Marketing, Sales, Customer Support, Admin and Finance

Browser-based interface operates very similarly to Windows Desktop

3 editions: CRM, Business and Free

Mobile access via a simplified HTML5 application

Email functions including mailing lists and MailChimp integration

Activities and meetings

Customisable fields and views

Reporting capabilities including chart creation

Google Apps integration

Target customer base

Small-to-medium enterprises (50 - 500 employees)

Packages & Pricing

Workbooks offer three separate packages: Free, CRM and Business. As the name suggests, the first package is available without any cost commitment. It allows up to two users to gain access to the web-based software and use 7 of the 10 features offered by the full Business package. Full details and free trials are available on the website.

Functionality by department

Marketing

The software puts emphasis on generating leads. You can create forms to capture distinct categories of leads, track where they came from and then these may be placed in different queues. Google AdWords integration also features, with the possibility to see how many leads are generated by different keywords.

Sales

Workbooks tracks all interactions and transactions with customers, which any CRM system should do. The dashboard allows you to see, all at once, the organisations and customers that you have been working with. It also allows sales staff to schedule activities such as follow-up phone calls, and connects with Microsoft Outlook, enabling sales staff to synchronise their calendar, tasks, contacts and emails between Outlook and Workbooks, ensuring all customer communication is captured in the CRM system.

Order fulfilment

The system has a sales orders module, which tracks cost prices and also margins. The information about customer orders is stored there, and customer pricing schemes can be included, to adjust for special discounts or promotional offers. Workbooks also allows creation of PDF order documents and contract reports.

Customer Support

What they call a Case Management System, is a module that allows cases to be prioritised, and for relevant actions to be scheduled for completion. In theory, this means that no customer should ever be forgotten, as reminders for follow-up or contact can be easily set up.

Overall

Workbooks is an economical and versatile CRM tool for small-to-medium-sized businesses, with a wide range of functionalities beyond the basic necessities of tracking interactions and scheduling tasks. Its web based nature might seem unusual for companies unused to cloud computing, but has the advantage of lower cost and greater flexibility.

Pricing

Free edition

CRM edition: £19/user/month

Business Edition: £39/user/month

For more information or a free trial, visit the Workbooks website.